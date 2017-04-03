Protomartyr – “Sweeney Ashtray”

We last heard from wordy, moody, intense Detroit postpunkers Protomartyr when they dropped their song “Born To Be Wine” as part of last year’s Adult Swim Singles series. And today, they’ve got a new song, for a different online series. This new joint is called “Sweeney Ashtray,” and it’s a fast-drawling bruiser, very much in line with the sort of thing this band likes to do. And it’s part of Secretly Canadian’s anti-Trump series Our First 100 Days. Check it out below.

<a href="http://ourfirst100days.bandcamp.com/album/our-first-100-days" target="_blank">Our First 100 Days by Protomartyr</a>

The Our First 100 Days project is nearing its end, and you can keep up with it here.