Yaeji – “Feel It Out” Video

Last week, Queens-born South Korean producer Yaeji released her eponymous debut EP, a five-track statement of intent emphasizing her new role on Godmode’s roster. The instinctively cool collection features previous single “Noonside,” which chronologued Yaeji’s oscillating travels between Seoul and New York in both song and video.

Her latest visual from Yaeji for “Feel It Out” is of a far less sentimental variety and this time around has Yaeji being her typically charismatic self while bopping around a bunch of pineapples. Over the course of Anthony Sylvester’s lo-fi clip, the song’s steady thump and rumble push the decibel reader to increasingly volatile heights. Meanwhile the pineapples grow in both number and coordination as Yaeji maneuvers around them. It’s all charmingly eccentric — or as she puts it in her own words, “shit is Yaeji.” Watch below.

The Yaeji EP is out now via Godmode.