Amazon’s alternate reality original series The Man In The High Castle got a bunch of big-name musicians to reimagine songs for the postwar era for a new album called Resistance Radio. We’ve heard selections from Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen so far, and today we get to hear the Shins’ take on the ’60s pop standard “A Taste of Honey.” Listen below.

Resistance Radio is out 4/7 via 30th Century.