August By Cake is Guided By Voices’ first-ever double LP, and Robert Pollard’s 100th album overall. That’s a lot of albums! How many albums have you made? I bet it’s not that many! We’ve heard three tracks from the album so far — “Hiking Skin,” “Dr. Feelgood Falls Off The Ocean,” and “5° On The Inside,” and now you can stream the whole thing (all 32 tracks!) via CoS below.

August By Cake is out 4/7 via GBV Inc.