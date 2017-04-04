The Drums – “Blood Under My Belt” Video

Last month, Jonny Pierce announced the release of “Abysmal Thoughts”, the upcoming fourth studio album from his psychedelic dream-pop project the Drums. Lead single “Blood Under My Belt” was a sprightly yet undoubtedly morose reintroduction to the band’s early, more idyllic soundscapes. The song’s visual, directed by CYCY Sanders, is a similarly simple and pleasant showcase of clean edges and soft palettes. Pierce sits as the focal point of each frame, confirming his status now as the band’s sole visionary after having wrote and recorded every song off the new album on his own. He acknowledges his appreciation for this newfound creative control in the following statement about the clip:

I hate making music videos. But, alas, sometimes you need to feed the beast, and I decided to make a music video that explores some visual fetishes of mine – mainly sportswear and a new exploration of colors that I’ve long-loved but hadn’t been a part of the band’s aesthetic until now. I love this new era of The Drums because I’m allowed to express exactly what I want and take it all the way.

Watch below.

“Abysmal Thoughts” is out 6/16 via Anti.