Insane Clown Posse Turned Rae Sremmurd’s “No Type” Into A Juggalo Anthem

Insane Clown Posse have been making headlines lately for getting sued by a poet and moving forward with their ill-advised march on Washington, but don’t worry, they can still make headlines for creating horrendous music, too. For example, here they are rapping over Rae Sremmurd’s “No Type” beat, as noticed by our friends at Spin. It is called “4 Life” — as in “Juggalo 4 life!” — and it serves as a foolproof rejoinder against any hot takes arguing that ICP are actually pretty decent rappers. There is much more to say about it, but I will leave that to you, the faithful commentariat.