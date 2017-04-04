Ulrika Spacek – “Full Of Men”

Ulrika Spacek pull from a lot of the same classic indie rock influences as Deerhunter, but their sound tends to be crisper and more immediate than Bradford Cox’s dream-state rock. The Berlin-founded, London-based band is following up last year’s debut The Album Paranoia with a new one called Modern English Decoration, and today we’re premiering its latest single. “Full Of Men” is a beautifully interlocking guitar puzzle carried along by a persistent rhythm section. It all intensifies so gradually that you barely realize how much sonic chaos has transpired until the various pieces start to fall away at the end. Check it out below along with prior single “Mimi Pretend.”

Tracklist:

01 “Mimi Pretend”

02 “Silvertonic”

03 “Dead Museum”

04 “Ziggy”

05 “Everything, all the time”

06 “Modern English Decoration”

07 “Full Of Men”

08 “Saw A Habit Forming”

09 “Victorian Acid”

10 “Protestant Work Slump”

Tour dates:

04/28 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Hit The North Festival

04/29 Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Psych Fest

04/30 Liverpool, UK @ Festevol

05/16 Brussels, Belgium @ Les Nuits Botanique at the Rotonde

06/02 Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy supporting Slowdive

06/06 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

06/08 Bristol, UK @ Rise Music

06/14 London, UK @ The Lexington

08/04 Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

08/20 Stirlingshire, Scotland @ Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival

Modern English Decoration is out 6/2 on Tough Love. Pre-order it here.