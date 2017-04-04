WATERS – “Molly Is A Babe”

WATERS are back later this year with their third studio full-length Something More! It’s another collection of big, punchy alt-rock songs from the Bay Area power-poppers that shoot for the gut and wind up knocking you off your feet. Today, we’re premiering the album’s new single “Molly Is A Babe,” a scathing outcry against shitty day jobs, but also somehow a feel-good go out and seize the day anthem. Here’s frontman Van Pierszalowski describing the song’s origins:

“Molly Is A Babe” is an amalgam of a dream I had about Reno and our real life experiences passing through there on tour. There’s something about that strange little desert oasis of a town that turns me on in all the ways. Its both depressing and yet incredibly exciting and weird, which is one of the best combinations. I wanted the song to reflect that – on one side, it’s very dark, probably the darkest song on the record – but we delivered it in the in the least depressing way we could. I think I want to die in Reno.

While the song’s a bright burst of mid-period Weezer-pop, I still absolutely wouldn’t want to die in Reno. Listen below.

Something More! is out 5/19 via BMG/Vagrant. Pre-order it here.