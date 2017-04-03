Melody’s Echo Chamber – “Cross My Heart”

We haven’t heard from Melody Prochet, the French singer-songwriter who records under the name Melody’s Echo Chamber, in a while. Back in 2014, she shared “Shirim,” which was supposedly the first single from the follow-up to her Kevin Parker-produced debut, but the rest of the album never materialized. Today’s her birthday, though, and she’s celebrating by announcing a new album called Bon Voyage and sharing a brand new song, a busy psych-pop ramble entitled “Cross My Heart.” Listen below.

Bon Voyage will be out this spring on Prochet’s own Rayon Vert label.