“Cash Me Ousside” Girl Hits The Studio With Eminem Producers

Danielle Bregoli, the 13-year-old girl who went viral after telling a Dr. Phil audience to “Cash me outside,” has already intersected with the music world in a number of ways: appearing in a Kodak Black video, collaborating with Stitches, being sampled on a single that cracked Billboard’s Hot 100. Now TMZ reports that she met with big-time producers Mark Batson and Che Pope for some career coaching and an impromptu piano lesson. Batson won Grammys for his work with Eminem and Alicia Keys and has produced for Jay Z and Dr. Dre; Pope has also worked with Eminem, got his start producing solo hits for all three Fugees, and was the president of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music circa Cruel Summer and Yeezus.