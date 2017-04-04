Watch Mastodon Stomp Through “Show Yourself” On Kimmel

On record, “Show Yourself,” one of the singles from veteran Atlanta metal asskickers Mastodon’s new album Emperor Of Sand, is one of the most Foo Fightersy tracks in the band’s history. But live — even on the Jimmy Kimmel Live outdoor stage in broad daylight — Mastodon have a way of achieving a certain swamp-monster majesty. When you’re watching Troy Sanders bug his eyes out or Brett Hinds blazing through an especially nasty guitar solo, it’s hard to stay mad at the song. And last night’s performance was also a rare opportunity to watch a drummer sing lead vocals in a televised performance; I can’t remember the last time I saw that. Watch the performance below.

Emperor Of Sand is out now on Reprise.