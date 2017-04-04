Fleet Foxes Share World Tour Dates, Crack-Up Trailer

Fleet Foxes will embark on a world tour in support of their forthcoming album, Crack-Up, which will be out 6/16. Check out a full list of dates below, and listen to the album’s debut single “Third Of May / Ōdaigahara” here. You can also check out a trailer for the album, which includes snippets of new songs, below.

Fleet Foxed tour dates:

05/15 Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

05/16 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/18 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

05/19 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at the Market (SOLD OUT)

05/26 Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

05/27 Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

05/28 Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

05/29 Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

06/24 Netherlands, Ewijk @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/01 Spain, Vilanova i la Geltrú @ Vida Festival

07/03 Italy, Ferrara @ Bands Apart

07/04 Switzerland, Montreux @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/07 Spain, Bilbao @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 Portugal, Lisbon @ NOS Alive Festival

07/11 Ireland, Cork @ Cork Opera House

07/13 Ireland, Dublin @ The Iveagh Gardens

07/14 Ireland, Dublin @ The Iveagh Gardens (SOLD OUT)

07/16 United Kingdom, Southwold @ Latitude Festival

07/27 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/28 Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

07/29 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ Animal Collective

07/31 Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts w/ Animal Collective

08/01 Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell (SOLD OUT)

08/02 Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell

08/04 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

08/05 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

08/06 Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

08/08 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland

08/13 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

08/14 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/16 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

08/17 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

08/18 Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/13 Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

09/14 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/16 Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts

09/18 Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

09/20 Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre

09/21 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

09/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ Beach House

09/27 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Beach House

09/29 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors

09/30 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

10/03 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/1-5 Iceland, Reykjavik @ Iceland Airwaves

11/07 Switzerland, Zurich @ X-tra

11/08 Austria, Vienna @ Gasometer

11/09 Croatia, Zagreb @ Tvornica Kulture

11/12 Germany, Hamburg @ Docks

11/13 Germany, Berlin @ Columbiahalle

11/17 Belgium, Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique

11/18 Belgium, Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique

11/20 France, Paris @ Le Trianon

12/01 Germany, Köln @ Live Music Hall

12/03 Sweden, Stockholm @ Annexet

12/05 Norway, Oslo @ Sentrum Scene

Crack-Up is out 6/16 via Nonesuch.