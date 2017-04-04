Fleet Foxes Share World Tour Dates, Crack-Up Trailer

Fleet Foxes will embark on a world tour in support of their forthcoming album, Crack-Up, which will be out 6/16. Check out a full list of dates below, and listen to the album’s debut single “Third Of May / Ōdaigahara” here. You can also check out a trailer for the album, which includes snippets of new songs, below.
Fleet Foxed tour dates:
05/15 Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
05/16 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/18 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
05/19 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at the Market (SOLD OUT)
05/26 Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House
05/27 Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House
05/28 Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House
05/29 Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House
06/24 Netherlands, Ewijk @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/01 Spain, Vilanova i la Geltrú @ Vida Festival
07/03 Italy, Ferrara @ Bands Apart
07/04 Switzerland, Montreux @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/07 Spain, Bilbao @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 Portugal, Lisbon @ NOS Alive Festival
07/11 Ireland, Cork @ Cork Opera House
07/13 Ireland, Dublin @ The Iveagh Gardens
07/14 Ireland, Dublin @ The Iveagh Gardens (SOLD OUT)
07/16 United Kingdom, Southwold @ Latitude Festival
07/27 Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/28 Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)
07/29 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ Animal Collective
07/31 Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts w/ Animal Collective
08/01 Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell (SOLD OUT)
08/02 Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell
08/04 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)
08/05 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)
08/06 Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
08/08 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland
08/13 Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
08/14 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/16 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
08/17 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
08/18 Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/13 Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
09/14 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/16 Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts
09/18 Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
09/20 Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre
09/21 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
09/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ Beach House
09/27 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Beach House
09/29 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors
09/30 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
10/03 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/1-5 Iceland, Reykjavik @ Iceland Airwaves
11/07 Switzerland, Zurich @ X-tra
11/08 Austria, Vienna @ Gasometer
11/09 Croatia, Zagreb @ Tvornica Kulture
11/12 Germany, Hamburg @ Docks
11/13 Germany, Berlin @ Columbiahalle
11/17 Belgium, Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique
11/18 Belgium, Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique
11/20 France, Paris @ Le Trianon
12/01 Germany, Köln @ Live Music Hall
12/03 Sweden, Stockholm @ Annexet
12/05 Norway, Oslo @ Sentrum Scene
Crack-Up is out 6/16 via Nonesuch.