Chastity Belt – “Caught In A Lie”

The tough, fuzzed-out Seattle band Chastity Belt recently announced that they’d follow up their 2015 album Time To Go Home with a new one called I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone, and they shared their video for first single “Different Now,” a loving and beautifully executed tribute to Temple Of The Dog’s “Hunger Strike.” You can hear those same echoes of Seattle’s grunge past reverberate through their new song “Caught In A Lie,” a tangled and lovely piece of work. Listen to it below.

I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone is out 6/2 on Hardly Art.