Nite Jewel – “The Answer” Video

A few weeks ago, Ramona Gonzales announced the release of another Nite Jewel album, Real High, with a video for “2 Good 2 Be True.” Today, she’s shared a clip for another new track called “The Answer.” It was directed by Logan Fields and it’s made up of a series of glossy shots of Gonzales hanging out of a convertible top and subsumed into shadowy backgrounds. “‘The Answer’ explores the tension that occurs when fantasies fall away in the face of actuality,” Gonzalez explains in a press release. “You’re in this dream state and it’s like you are fighting against wakefulness, not wanting to return to the harsh realities of now. The reality, which is, that you don’t have what you want.” Watch and listen below.

Real High is out 5/5 via Gloriette Records.