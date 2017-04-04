American Football – “I’ve Been So Lost For So Long” Video

American Football released their big reunion album last fall, and today they return with a video for “I’ve Been So Lost For So Long,” which they made in association with Funny Or Die. It follows a father-son relationship through the generations as the pair alternates between goth attire and sportsy inclinations and demonstrates that, no matter what, their relationship is going to involve meeting on some middle ground. Watch below.
Tour Dates:
04/29 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/27 George, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival
06/06 Tokyo, Japan @ Liquid Room
06/07 Tokyo, Japan @ Blitz
06/09 Osaka, Japan @ Akaso
06/12 Barcelona, ES @ Apolo
06/13 Madrid, ES @ Copernico
06/15 Milan, It @ Magnolia Summer
06/16 Berlin, DE @ So36
06/17 Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
06/18 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
07/16 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
09/01 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
09/02 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
09/03 Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
09/04 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
American Football is out now.