American Football – “I’ve Been So Lost For So Long” Video

American Football released their big reunion album last fall, and today they return with a video for “I’ve Been So Lost For So Long,” which they made in association with Funny Or Die. It follows a father-son relationship through the generations as the pair alternates between goth attire and sportsy inclinations and demonstrates that, no matter what, their relationship is going to involve meeting on some middle ground. Watch below.

Tour Dates:

04/29 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/27 George, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival

06/06 Tokyo, Japan @ Liquid Room

06/07 Tokyo, Japan @ Blitz

06/09 Osaka, Japan @ Akaso

06/12 Barcelona, ES @ Apolo

06/13 Madrid, ES @ Copernico

06/15 Milan, It @ Magnolia Summer

06/16 Berlin, DE @ So36

06/17 Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

06/18 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/16 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/01 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

09/02 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

09/03 Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

09/04 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

American Football is out now.