Actress – “Dancing In The Smoke”

The cerebral UK dance producer Actress teased a retirement after the release of his last album, 2014’s Ghettoville, but instead he’s about to return with the futuristic, disorienting new album AZD. We’ve posted first single “XX2RME,” and now he’s also shared the new track “Dancing In The Smoke.” Actress himself says that he wanted “Dancing In The Smoke” to evoke the feeling of standing in between two rooms of a nightclub, hearing their soundtracks merge. And the song really does that; it hints at full-on banger status, but it trips over itself in some strange and fascinating ways. Listen below.

AZD is out 4/14 on Ninja Tune.