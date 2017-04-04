Stream Happyness Write In

2014 Band To Watch graduates Happyness are finally following up their great debut album Weird Little Birthday. LP2 is called Write In, and it finds the UK indie rockers continuing to explore the lackadaisical, sardonic indie rock pastures that made them such charmers in the first place. Yet whereas they used to seem like a goofball version of Yo La Tengo, replete with plentiful inside jokes and shit-eating grins, the deep melancholy that has always lingered in the background of their work seems a lot more prominent this time around. What remains the same is the wave of guitars, the subtly gorgeous arrangements, and an innate understanding of what makes a song tick. It reminds me of a latter day Wilco album with subtle shoegaze tendencies, so if that’s your bag, stream Write In right away.

Write In is out 4/7 on Bar/None.