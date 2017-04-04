Watch Joey Bada$$ Do “Land Of The Free” On Colbert

On Friday, Brooklyn rap fixture Joey Bada$$, who was a Stereogum Artist To Watch almost five years ago, will release his new album All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$. And last night, he was on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to perform “Land Of The Free,” the politically heated track that he released on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. Bada$$ brought as much gravitas as he could to the performance, rapping with a live band behind him and wrapping himself in the stitched-together-bandanas American flag from his album cover. Watch it below.

All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ is out 4/7 on Pro Era/Cinematic.