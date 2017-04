Actors and comedians Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt have teamed up for a new band called Nancy And Beth. They’re releasing their first album together at the end of this week, and one of the songs the duo covered was Gucci Mane’s “I Don’t Love Her” from his 2011 album The Return of Mr. Zone 6. The joke here, of course, is hearing Mullally and Hunt recite the song’s raunchy and misogynistic lyrics. Fun! You can listen to it via Pitchfork below.