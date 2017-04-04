Hear Lorde’s “Green Light” Demo On The Rookie Podcast

Lorde was the guest on the first episode of the Rookie podcast hosted by Tavi Gevinson. There’s two parts to their conversation — one that’s being shared now, another that’ll be released closer to the release of Melodrama in June — and in the first part they talk about the divide between Ella Yelich-O’Connor and Lorde, the making of the album, and being vulnerable in songwriting. She also shared an early demo of “Green Light” — you can hear that at the 26m30s mark. Listen to the full episode below.