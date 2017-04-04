Kirin J Callinan – “Bravado” Video & “S.A.D.”

Last week, Kirin J Callinan released a star-studded mockumentary teasing new music, and today the Australian experimental musician has delivered with a video for a new track called “Bravado” and another new song called “S.A.D.” Both are cheesy ballads, and the former’s video features Callinan in fractured split-screen. Watch and listen to the new songs below.
Tour Dates (w/ POND):
04/25 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
04/27 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
04/28 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/29 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
05/02 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
05/03 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
05/05 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre
05/06 Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows
05/07 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
05/10 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/12 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
“Bravado” and “S.A.D.” are out now via Terrible Records.