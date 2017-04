Thee Oh Sees’ John Dwyer also makes fractured synth experiments as Damaged Bug, and at the end of the week he’ll put out a new song on a 7″ with Black Pus, the side project of Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale. The Damaged Bug track is called “Rubber Lips,” and you can listen to it below.

LAMC # 17 by Damaged Bug

“Rubber Lips b/w “High Tide” is out 4/7 via Famous Class Records.