Outside Lands 2017 Lineup

Outside Lands will return to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for a 10th straight year this August, and today the festival has announced its 2017 lineup. Top-lining the poster are Metallica, the Who, Gorillaz, Lorde, and A Tribe Called Quest, and plenty of other big names are in store below that. Some of the highlights: alt-J, Queens Of The Stone Age, Fleet Foxes, Belle And Sebastian, Solange, Future Islands, Schoolboy Q, Little Dragon, Kaytranada, Bleachers, Tove Lo, Sleigh Bells, Action Bronson, Thundercat, Warpaint, Dr. Octagon, Real Estate, Hamilton Leithauser, Foxygen, How To Dress Well, Noname, Kamaiyah, S U R V I V E, Hundred Waters, the Lemon Twigs, Muna, and Porches. Caught your breath yet? Get tickets here starting this Thursday 4/6 at 10AM PDT, and check out the full lineup below.
