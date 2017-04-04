Float Fest Announces 2017 Lineup With MGMT, Passion Pit, Weezer, And More

Few festivals can boast a setting as unique as the Float Fest in San Marcos, Texas. Set to take place on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23 , the annual event describes itself as “the only festival in the world to combine the Texas tradition of floating the San Marcos river, live music, camping, and a carnival.” You can literally take a float down the river to the festival gates, where this year’s lineup includes Weezer, MGMT, Zedd, Passion Pit, Girl Talk, and many more on two stages, along with carnival rides, lawn games, campsite activities, and swimming (or floating!).

Tickets are on sale now here. The “fanatic pass” includes tubing and camping.

Float Fest 2017 Lineup

Zedd

Weezer

Cage the Elephant

MGMT

Passion Pit

Mac Miller

Girl Talk

Snakehips

Neon Indian

Moon Taxi

Mike Jones

Lil Flip

Wild Child

Sweet Spirit

Walker Lukens

Ume

Los Coast

Heartbyrne

King of Nothing

A Town Get Down

Blunt Force

Resonant Frequency