Float Fest Announces 2017 Lineup With MGMT, Passion Pit, Weezer, And More

Few festivals can boast a setting as unique as the Float Fest in San Marcos, Texas. Set to take place on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23 , the annual event describes itself as “the only festival in the world to combine the Texas tradition of floating the San Marcos river, live music, camping, and a carnival.” You can literally take a float down the river to the festival gates, where this year’s lineup includes Weezer, MGMT, Zedd, Passion Pit, Girl Talk, and many more on two stages, along with carnival rides, lawn games, campsite activities, and swimming (or floating!).
Tickets are on sale now here. The “fanatic pass” includes tubing and camping.
Float Fest 2017 Lineup
Zedd
Weezer
Cage the Elephant
MGMT
Passion Pit
Mac Miller
Girl Talk
Snakehips
Neon Indian
Moon Taxi
Mike Jones
Lil Flip
Wild Child
Sweet Spirit
Walker Lukens
Ume
Los Coast
Heartbyrne
King of Nothing
A Town Get Down
Blunt Force
Resonant Frequency