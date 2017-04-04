Dawn Richard – “LA” (Feat. Trombone Shorty) Video

Last year Dawn Richard, aka the art-R&B powerhouse that goes by the stage name D∆WN, released Redemption, the excellent final installment in her trilogy of albums alongside 2013’s Goldentheart and 2015’s Blackheart. That album featured a funky, soulful collaboration with fellow New Orleanian Trombone Shorty entitled “LA,” and today the song gets a Monty Marsh-directed video. As should be expected by a video from the visually-minded singer, “LA” is a captivating clip that follows Richard as she dances in a number of locations around the titular California city. Check out Richard’s stunning movements and all the Los Angeles iconography below.

Redemption is out now via Local Action/Our Dawn Entertainment.