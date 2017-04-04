Watch Father John Misty Sing Two Songs On German TV

Father John Misty recently wrapped up a European tour in advance of the release of his new album, Pure Comedy, and during his time overseas he shot a couple of performances for the German late-night show Neo Magazin Royale. One of them, a strait-laced rendition of “Total Entertainment Forever,” aired a couple of weeks ago, and the show recently uploaded an online-only performance of “Pure Comedy” that takes place in front of a neon-heavy backdrop. Watch both performances below.

Father John Misty is set to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight: