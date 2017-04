In honor of her ninth wedding anniversary to Jay Z, Beyoncé has shared a new video for “Die With You,” a track she debuted in a live video for their anniversary two years ago. The video is made up of clips from their life together, and it’s accompanied by a new studio recording of the song. It’s a TIDAL exclusive, but if you have that you can watch it below.

Beyoncé also shared a new playlist via Tidal.