Casey Dienel – “High Times”

For almost a decade, singer-songwriter Casey Dienel has used the moniker White Hinterland, releasing four albums including her most recent, Baby, in 2014. Following a legal battle with Justin Bieber and Skrillex over alleged copyright infringement last year, Dienel is finally back with new music and under her own name, something she hasn’t recorded under since her 2006 debut, Wind-Up Canary.

Today we get a look at what’s to come on Dienel’s latest record, Imitation Of A Woman To Love, with the first single “High Times.” The self-produced track features Dienel playing every part in her studio in Massachusetts. It’s a punchy, high energy driver that Dienel says “contains some thinly veiled metaphors, one wild night in Palm Springs, and was really fun to make.” Manipulated strings lead us in before a pounding back beat enters to support Dienel’s frank and sassy storytelling lyrics. Listen to the song below.

Tracklist:

01 “True Affection”

02 “High Times”

03 “Nancy”

04 “Complicated Silhouette”

05 “Sincerely Insincere”

06 “Love Me In The Open”

07 “Chill And Natural (Album Version)”

08 “Thrasher”

09 “Paper Mache”

Imitation Of A Woman To Love is out later this year on Dienel’s new label Paddle You Own Canoe Society.