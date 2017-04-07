Mastodon The Band Respond To Mastodon The Social Network

Mastodon, the Atlanta metal veterans, just released their new album Emperor Of Sand. Meanwhile, a German-born 24-year-old named Eugen Rochko just launched Mastodon, a buzzed-about new open-source alternative to Twitter. The social media platform may or may not actually be named after the band, but either way, as Mashable points out, the band have been having fun with the coincidence, responding to tweets about the network and taking the opportunity to promote their new album.

To be fair, we made Mastodon happen a long time ago, but welcome to the game https://t.co/aXlUSXsxkd. https://t.co/d6VHMS8qxO — Mastodon (@mastodonmusic) April 4, 2017

We launched 17 years ago and have a new album out this week actually. https://t.co/VS5PhdwUjd #TheRealMastodon https://t.co/5YoIXyuwcx — Mastodon (@mastodonmusic) April 4, 2017

1) Make album https://t.co/VS5PhdwUjd

2) Release album

3) Tour

4) Make open source alternative to twitter Pretty basic marketing 101 here. https://t.co/Vf4l6IYupl — Mastodon (@mastodonmusic) April 5, 2017

Hey @jack we swear we have no intention of harming you. Not sure why people keep saying that. ❤️ https://t.co/gkciP7yuL6 — Mastodon (@mastodonmusic) April 6, 2017

