Mastodon The Band Respond To Mastodon The Social Network

CREDIT: Jimmy Hubbard

Mastodon, the Atlanta metal veterans, just released their new album Emperor Of Sand. Meanwhile, a German-born 24-year-old named Eugen Rochko just launched Mastodon, a buzzed-about new open-source alternative to Twitter. The social media platform may or may not actually be named after the band, but either way, as Mashable points out, the band have been having fun with the coincidence, responding to tweets about the network and taking the opportunity to promote their new album.

