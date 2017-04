Frank Ocean debuted another new song last night on the third episode of his Beats 1 show blonded Radio. The follow-up to last month’s “Chanel” is “Biking,” a new collaboration featuring verses from Jay-Z and Tyler, The Creator. Listen to the full episode here and find “Biking” below.

"BIKING" By Frank, Jay and I. My Lyrics. pic.twitter.com/Qp3dSfG5TG — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 8, 2017