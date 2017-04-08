Watch Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, YG, T.I. & More Perform Tupac Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

Snoop Dogg inducted his friend and former Death Row Records labelmate Tupac Shakur into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last night. After his induction speech, Snoop stayed onstage to lead a tribute performance featuring Alicia Keys, T.I., YG, Treach, and more.

“One of my favorite things about Pac, you know every lyric that he ever sang, it came exactly from his life, exactly from his heart,” Alicia Keys said during the performance. “He was so raw and so real and so honest. And even though I never met him — I wish I did — I learned so much from him. All those stories, and all that realness. All that honesty. I took that with me.”

Watch clips from the performance, which included renditions of Tupac’s “I Get Around,” “Dear Mama,” “Changes,” “Gangsta Shit,” “Hail Mary,” and “Keep Ya Head Up,” below.