Watch Pearl Jam, Rush, Journey, & More Cover Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World” At Rock Hall Ceremony

After being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by a bearded David Letterman, Pearl Jam closed out last night’s ceremony by leading an all-star cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World.” (Young was originally supposed to induct Pearl Jam but had to drop out of the ceremony due to an unexpected illness.) They were joined by Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Neil Schon, Jonathan Cain, and Trevor Rabin of fellow Class of ’17 inductees Journey and Yes, and Dhani Harrison. Watch their performance below.