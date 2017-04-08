Cassius – “Go Up” (Feat. Cat Power & Pharrell) Video

Cassius have shared a new music video for “Go Up,” a song from the French dance duo’s 2016 album Ibifornia featuring Cat Power and Pharrell. Directed by Alexandre Courtès, the clip is fairly simple but pretty clever, syncing up various images through the magic of split-screen. Watch below.
Directed by Alexandre Courtès, our video for #GoUp feat @CATPOWER & @Pharrell is out ! What do you think ? #Cassius #CatPower #Pharrell pic.twitter.com/x4Ekz1DBi1
— CASSIUS (@CASSIUSOFFICIAL) April 8, 2017
Ibifornia is out now.