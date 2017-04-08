Cassius – “Go Up” (Feat. Cat Power & Pharrell) Video

Cassius have shared a new music video for “Go Up,” a song from the French dance duo’s 2016 album Ibifornia featuring Cat Power and Pharrell. Directed by Alexandre Courtès, the clip is fairly simple but pretty clever, syncing up various images through the magic of split-screen. Watch below.

Ibifornia is out now.

Tags: Cassius, Cat Power, Pharrell