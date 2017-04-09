Irmin Schmidt, Malcolm Mooney, & Thurston Moore Play “The Can Project” In London

Irmin Schmidt

Members of Can reunited as “the Can Project” for a special 50th anniversary show at London’s Barbican Hall last night. After founding member Irmin Schmidt conducted the world premiere of Can Dialog, an orchestral reinterpretation of classic Can material alongside new work with the London Symphony Orchestra, an all-star band including Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley, Can’s first singer Malcolm Mooney, and My Bloody Valentine bassist Deb Googe took the stage to perform a tribute to the band’s music. Watch some fan-shot footage from the event below.

yoo doo right, malcolm mooney #thecanproject #can

A post shared by Cem Kayıran (@cemkayiran) on

The Can Project 01 #thecanproject #barbican

A post shared by Dragos (@dragoshes) on

Tags: Can, Debbie Googe, Irmin Schmidt, Malcolm Mooney, Steve Shelley, Thurston Moore