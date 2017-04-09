Irmin Schmidt, Malcolm Mooney, & Thurston Moore Play “The Can Project” In London

Members of Can reunited as “the Can Project” for a special 50th anniversary show at London’s Barbican Hall last night. After founding member Irmin Schmidt conducted the world premiere of Can Dialog, an orchestral reinterpretation of classic Can material alongside new work with the London Symphony Orchestra, an all-star band including Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley, Can’s first singer Malcolm Mooney, and My Bloody Valentine bassist Deb Googe took the stage to perform a tribute to the band’s music. Watch some fan-shot footage from the event below.
errr the Can Project @ Barbican amazing w Deb Googe, Valentina Magaletti, Malcolm Mooney, Thurston Moore #nobootleg pic.twitter.com/IFgoItt51m
The Can Project- Doo Rite What Yoo Do Rite pic.twitter.com/x3uQWDt9wn
Wow, what a show! Front row seats for the CAN project @BarbicanCentre One of the best shows I've ever been to! Big up CAN! #CAN pic.twitter.com/WeRHmCUX0f
