Mac DeMarco – “On The Level”

We’re less than a month out from the impending dawn of Mac DeMarco’s latest full-length This Old Dog, the follow-up to the 2015 mini-album Another One and 2014’s Salad Days. Following the same easy-listening trajectory as previous singles “This Old Dog” and “My Old Man,” Mac DeMarco’s latest offering “On The Level,” which previously surfaced on Reddit but is only now getting its official release, is a measured, woozy crawl. Taking cues from a past DeMarco’s highlight “Chamber Of Reflection,” “On The Level” is a synth-based introspective little gem. Listen below.

This Old Dog is out 5/5 via Captured Tracks.