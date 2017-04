Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have a project called NxWorries, and last year the funky duo released their debut album Yes Lawd! “Scared Money” is one of the LP’s stand-out tracks, and the new video for the song is an homage to the 2002 film Paid In Full, which is set in the ’80s. Calmatic directed the awesome clip, which contains a remix of “Best One” that will be included on a forthcoming Yes Lawd! remix album. Watch the “Scared Money” video below.

Yes Lawd! is out now via Stones Throw.