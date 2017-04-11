Watch Paramore Cover Radiohead

Returning Paramore member Zac Farro has side project called Halfnoise, and at a recent show in Nashville, he invited his old bandmates Taylor York and Hayley Williams onstage to perform together for the first time in seven years. As NME points out, Williams and Farro duetted a cover of Radiohead’s “House Of Cards.” Check out their rendition below.

Zac and Hayley doing a cover of "House of Cards" (Radiohead) at the HalfNoise show in Nashville yesterday pic.twitter.com/lsfxNaJDrW — Paramore Belgium (@ParamoreBelgium) April 9, 2017