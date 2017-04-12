Hoops – “On Letting Go”

Just as the weather’s getting warm, the Bloomington, Indiana trio Hoops are getting ready to release their summery debut Routines. We’ve already heard “Rules” and “On Top,” and now they’re sharing new song “On Letting Go,” which showcases the more wistful side of their synth-and-guitar shimmer. “We experimented and threw out a lot of ideas to make this song,” songwriter Keagan Beresford explains. “I wrote it about somebody I met and hung out with briefly and then never really saw again, so I wanted the instruments to reflect his kinda of sad, longing feeling in the backdrop of a groovy pop song. I think we succeeded, because it’s hard for me to listen to this one without wanting to dance around a bit while shedding one tear.” Listen, dance around, and maybe even shed one tear below.

Tour dates:

05/02 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint +

05/03 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House +

05/04 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen +

05/07 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds +

05/08 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana +

05/09 Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store +

05/10 London, UK @ The Lexington +

05/14 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/15 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

05/17 Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

05/18 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/19 Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder *

05/21 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

05/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

05/23 San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

05/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

05/25 San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall *

05/27 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

05/28 George, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival

06/01 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

06/02 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

06/06 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

06/07 Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

06/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right ^

06/09 Allston, MA @ Great Scott ^

06/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^

06/12 Montreal, QC @ Brasserie Beaubien ^

06/13 Ottawa, ON @ Pressed ^

06/14 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G ^

06/15 Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

06/16 Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact Brewery

06/17 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

+ w/ CYMBALS

* w/ PARTS

^ w/ Joy Again

Routines is out 5/5 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.