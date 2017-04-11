King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Han-Tyumi & The Murder Of The Universe”

Australian psych-rock goons King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are making good on their absurd promise to release five albums this year. We’ve already gotten one, the absurdly titled Flying Microtonal Banana, and yesterday they announced another. Murder Of The New Universe is even more absurd and ambitious, a sprawling 21-track LP divided into three different “chapters.” Today, they’ve shared the entire third chapter, a sprawling 13-minute beast called “Han-Tyumi And The Murder Of The Universe” that features some excellent robo-narration. Experience it below.
Tracklist:
Chapter 1: The Tale Of The Altered Beast
01 “A New World”
02 “Altered Beast I”
03 “Alter Me I”
04 “Altered Beast II”
05 “Alter Me II”
06 “Altered Beast III
07 “Alter Me III
08 “Altered Beast IV
09 “Life / Death
Chapter 2: The Lord Of Lightning Vs. Balrog
01 Some Context
02 The Reticent Raconteur
03 The Lord Of Lightning
04 The Balrog
05 The Floating Fire
06 The Acrid Corpse
Chapter 3: Han-Tyumi And The Murder Of The Universe
01 Welcome To An Altered Future
02 Digital Black
03 Han-Tyumi, The Confused Cyborg
04 Soy-Protein Munt Machine
05 Vomit Coffin
06 Murder Of The Universe
Murder Of The Universe is out 6/23.