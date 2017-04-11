King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Han-Tyumi & The Murder Of The Universe”

Australian psych-rock goons King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are making good on their absurd promise to release five albums this year. We’ve already gotten one, the absurdly titled Flying Microtonal Banana, and yesterday they announced another. Murder Of The New Universe is even more absurd and ambitious, a sprawling 21-track LP divided into three different “chapters.” Today, they’ve shared the entire third chapter, a sprawling 13-minute beast called “Han-Tyumi And The Murder Of The Universe” that features some excellent robo-narration. Experience it below.

Tracklist:

Chapter 1: The Tale Of The Altered Beast

01 “A New World”

02 “Altered Beast I”

03 “Alter Me I”

04 “Altered Beast II”

05 “Alter Me II”

06 “Altered Beast III

07 “Alter Me III

08 “Altered Beast IV

09 “Life / Death

Chapter 2: The Lord Of Lightning Vs. Balrog

01 Some Context

02 The Reticent Raconteur

03 The Lord Of Lightning

04 The Balrog

05 The Floating Fire

06 The Acrid Corpse

Chapter 3: Han-Tyumi And The Murder Of The Universe

01 Welcome To An Altered Future

02 Digital Black

03 Han-Tyumi, The Confused Cyborg

04 Soy-Protein Munt Machine

05 Vomit Coffin

06 Murder Of The Universe

Murder Of The Universe is out 6/23.