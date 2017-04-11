Jonathan Rado – “Thunder Road” (Bruce Springsteen Cover)

Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado is recording a full-album cover of Bruce Springsteen’s 1975 classic Born To Run for Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious, the vinyl subscription service that’s already given us Yumi Zouma’s take on Oasis’ (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?. “I’m recording Born To Run by the Boss, one of my favorite records of all time — also one of the highest grossing records of all time,” Rado says about the project. “I’ve always wondered though, what it would sound like if Bruce had recorded this deep into his Nebraska home-recording phase. Like, what would it sound like if he made Born To Run at home & played all the instruments? I’m gearing up to find out (on this week’s diners drive-ins and dives).” Listen to his rendition of the epic album opener “Thunder Road” below.

Rado’s Born To Run is out 5/12. Pre-order it here.