Future – “Mask Off (Terrace Martin Remix)”

One of the coolest things to happen online in recent weeks has been the #MaskOffChallenge Twitter meme: All these former band geeks dragging out their flutes or clarinets to play along with the mournful, gorgeous flute loop that producer Metro Boomin used on Future’s instantly iconic drug-rap hit “Mask Off.” Terrance Martin, who is both a great rap producer and a great jazz musician, has practically been put on this earth to participate in that meme, and now he has. Martin’s “Mask Off” remix doesn’t include Future’s voice at all. Instead, he uses that Metro Boomin beat as the bed for a contemplative, zoned-out saxophone reverie. Check it out below.

Future’s self-titled album is out now on Epic/A1/Freebandz. Martin’s album Velvet Portraits is out now on Sounds Of Crenshaw/Ropeadope.