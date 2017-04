Later this month, wide-eyed North Carolina dance-pop travelers Sylvan Esso will release What Now, their sophomore album. After making videos for “Kick Jump Twist” and “Die Young,” they’ve got a new one for the skittering early single “Radio.” The clip follows three immaculately dressed young women as they head out into the world to have some hedonistic, profoundly photogenic fun. Check it out below.

What Now is out 4/28 on Loma Vista.