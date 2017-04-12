Feist – “Pleasure” Video

A decade ago, almost to the day, Leslie Feist became a music-video legend with her “1234” video. Later this month, Feist returns with her new album Pleasure, her first in six years. And today, she’s dropped a video for the title track. It’s a fairly bare-bones affair: Just Feist, wearing some enormous doorknocker earrings, lip-syncing and playing air guitar to the elemental rocker as the camera smears her into weird, distorted funhouse-mirror shapes. Mary Rozzi directed the video, and you can watch it below, via Pitchfork.

Pleasure is out 4/28 on Interscope. Check also the Jarvis Cocker collab “Century.”