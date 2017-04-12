YAWN – “Hum”

Two years after 2015’s Day Trip EP, psych rock eccentrics YAWN have fallen into an enigmatic wormhole on their latest track “Hum.” The track begins with a spiraling introduction before sultry lyrics take over. At first, the track feels like a hybrid between the work of Tame Impala and T-Rex with its whomping and wavering basslines that fade in. Fluttering percussion, manipulated voices, and layered translucent backing vocals emulate entering the spirit world, simultaneously conjuring insidious and enchanting vibes.

“Hum” is “disturbing footage from our seance archives,” the Chicago-based band reveals. “Jeff Goldblum has become the fly; Gandalf The Gray has been resurrected in heavenly white garb; Jaffar has gone full cobra. Cryptic messages will be continuously released to confuse and intrigue. But be warned, side-effects included dizziness, loss of limb function, and a insatiable desire to finger-paint,” they explained over email. Get lost in the groovy new track below.

“Hum” is out via Old Flame.