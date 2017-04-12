BEAK> – “Sex Music”

Portishead production mastermind Geoff Barrow also plays in a krautrock-inspired trio called BEAK>, and they’ve just announced that they’ll follow up their 2015 BEAK KAEB EP with a new single called “Sex Music” this summer. It’s an intense locked-groove piece of music with tense, blaring old-school synths that remind me of John Carpenter movie scores. The song serves as the first taste of a forthcoming BEAK> album, and even though it won’t be out on vinyl until June, it’s streaming online this very minute. Listen to it below.

The “Sex Music” 7″ is out 6/9. Nice.