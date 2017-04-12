Royal Trux – “Sometimes”

’90s scuzz-rock swamp monsters Royal Trux broke up in 2001 and reunited for a few live shows in 2015, and last month, they announced the impending release of Platinum Tips & Ice Cream, their first new album in 17 years. Rather than heading into a studio like normal people, the band recorded the album live at their New York and Los Angeles shows, and they’ve just shared a live version of “Sometimes,” which appeared on their 1992 untitled album. It’s a lurching two-minute noise-blues attack, and you can hear it below.

Platinum Tips & Ice Cream is out 6/16 on Drag City.