Jesse – “Hard Sky”

Jesse Jerome Jenkins V of the seemingly inactive Austin, TX-based band Pure X (their most recent album was 2014’s Angel) is releasing his first solo album later this year under the name Jesse, and he recently shared its dreamy and unhurried lead single “Hard Sky,” which also serves as the title track and closing song on the album. (The record also contains “Hotel Rising,” which came out a couple years ago.) It’s the same sort of gauzy, blissfully melancholy music that he made with Pure X, and if you liked that, you’ll like listening to what’s below.

Tracklist:

01 “Luck”

02 “Wild Sun”

03 “Games Of Chance”

04 “Worried Woman”

05 “Cinco’s Lament”

06 “When I Call Your Name”

07 “De-pression”

08 “Hotel Rising”

09 “You Had It Comin'”

10 “Hard Sky”

Hard Sky is out 6/23 via Uniform Group. Pre-order it here.