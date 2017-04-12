Hercules & Love Affair – “Controller” (Feat. Faris Badwan) Video

Earlier this year, Andy Butler, the disco-house mastermind who records as Hercules & Love Affair, teamed up with the Horrors frontman Faris Badwan to release the body-jacking dance anthem “Controller,” one of the more underrated singles I’ve heard this year. Today, Butler has unveiled the song’s video, which is about as ’90s goth as it gets. Director Rei Nadal shows us creepy made-up lips singing the song to what appears to be a dungeon full of kids. Check it out below.

A new Hercules & Love Affair album is on the way. In the meantime, “Controller” is out now on Big Beat.