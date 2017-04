Next month, Liz Powell will release the first Land Of Talk album in seven years, and so far we’ve heard “Inner Lover” and “This Time” from it. Today, she’s unveiling a sparkling new one called “Loving,” with a chorus that soars high but contains a depressing underbelly. Sharon Van Etten provides backing vocals. Listen via The Fader below.

Life After Youth is out 5/19 via Saddle Creek.