Watch Jimmy Fallon & Harry Styles’ Snazzy SNL Promos

Harry Styles released his debut single as a solo artist, “Sign Of The Times,” last week after having teased the song title the week prior on the 30th anniversary of Prince’s classic album Sign O’ The Times. A big ‘ol Adele-sized ballad, “Sign Of The Times” will also receive its live debut this weekend on Saturday Night Live, where Styles is the musical guest alongside the inescapably suffocating Jimmy Fallon. It’ll be Styles’ solo debut on the show, as well as the first time SNL is airing live simultaneously on both coasts. You can watch a series of jazzy, characteristically off-the-cuff promos by Fallon and Styles plugging this broadcasting shift and their respective appearances below.